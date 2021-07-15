Someone You Should Know: Man uses 26-year-old wedding cake to get a replica made for anniversary

On July 14, 1995, Terry and Heidi Aannerud said “I do.”



“It was hot that day,” Terry recalled. “A lot of people at the wedding, it was a really good day.”



A lot of people meant a lot of wedding cake and a lot of leftovers.



“The day of the wedding we knew we had extra cake and we thought it was thrown away,” Terry said. Well, he took it and put it in the freezer.”



Terry’s father-in-law, who stored the cake, recently sold his business and it was time to clear the building out.

“He doesn’t throw anything away.” Well, that ended up coming in handy these 26 years later.



Since Terry knew the cake was still around, and his anniversary was approaching, he called Nyla Stromberg –the woman who made the cake all those years ago.



He said to her, “It’s my anniversary, I’d like a cake made. I’d like a replica made.”



“When he called he said it was rolled buttercream and then I knew it had to be in the early 90s because that’s when that product started coming into the market,” Nyla said. “I had even taken a class to learn how to do rolled buttercream. This is the style of cakes that were being made.”



“And she was thinking I’d bring a picture over or something like that,” added Terry. “Well, I showed up with the whole cake.”



Nyla has been in the cake business for about 40 years.



“If you could venture to guess how many projects you’ve had, could you?”

Nyla replied, “Ha! no. There’s no way.”



She’s made cakes by the thousands but there are some that she’ll never forget.



“I looked at it and I was like, ‘Oh my god. I made that cake!’ I remember that cake. It took me by surprise,” she said.



The re-creation took her back in time a bit, but it helped that the cake from 26 years ago was just about in perfect condition.

On Wednesday, the Aanneruds cut into the original wedding cake.



Something old…and now something new. They could have their cake and eat it too, with the same sentiment as their wedding day.



“It’s something that you can’t really buy,” said Terry. “I mean, you know, it’s a one-of-a-kind thing.”



And if you’re wondering what it takes to make it to 26 years of marriage and beyond — you might guess thoughtfulness — but here’s what Terry says: “I don’t know if there’s a secret at all. My wife would probably tell you, a lot of tolerance on her part.”



Terry Aannerud is Someone You Should Know.

Happy anniversary Terry and Heidi.