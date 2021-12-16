Someone You Should Know: Meet Mrs. Claus this weekend to have messages delivered to Santa

A Christmas carol usually refers to a holiday-themed song that many of us hear this time of year.



But for a Bismarck woman…she, herself, is the Christmas Carol and wants to get others to join her with the holiday spirit.



Carol Schumacher works at 2nd Chances Thrift Store where she typically stages and decorates just about everything you see in the store.



It was at the store where she recently found the perfect outfit that makes her the main attraction this holiday season.



Kids, especially, are quick to approach her.



“They say, ‘Mrs. Claus, Mrs. Claus,’ so they know I’m Mrs. Claus. The reaction is good,” she said.



It’s something she’s never done before, but she plays the role pretty well.



“I’ve gone up to the soup kitchen a few times with my outfit and I greet people up there and they just love it, absolutely love it,” Schumacher said. “And so do the people here, when the customers come in.”



The response seems to be that Mrs. Claus is a piece of positivity we could all use.



That’s why this weekend, she’ll be at the store for all to come to see.



“They can tell me what they want for Christmas and I’ll pass it on to Santa. He’s really busy right now,” she said with a smile, “that’s why we’re doing this.”



And it’s not just about relaying the messages to Santa. It’s about the true meaning of Christmas; celebrations, joy, being merry and bright.



“Christmas is all about family and love,” she said. “That’s the spirit that we want to spread. We’ve had so much in the last year and a half, struggling with the covid, and it just makes me feel so good to see people smile again.”



Carol Schumacher, Mrs. Claus, a Christmas Carol – is Someone You Should Know.

Mrs. Claus will be at 2nd Chances Thrift Store in Bismarck Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. to offer hugs, sweet treats and deliver personal messages from kids to Santa.