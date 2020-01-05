Someone You Should Know: Minot Nurse Finally Puts Career to Rest

Despite her own personal problems

One Minot woman has always been driven to help others.

But even after 50-years of service, and her decision to retire.

Why does she still say there is work to be done?

“January 7th of 11 I retired…In June of 11 I came back to work.” says Faye Arlt, Minot resident

Life after retirement wasn’t what Faye Arlt expected.. having her plans together then shot down in a matter of months.

“We had planned we were going to go camping and family reunions and just go south in the winter time, but then the flood hit and I’ve been back to work since June of 2011.” says Arlt.

Finding work at Somerset Court Retirement Home in Minot her childhood passion rekindled, which was to serve and help others, and doing so, since the age of 14 where she receieved her first job from one of the nuns at Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

“I talked to sister Marian and she said, “well Faye, you’re a little too young”, since I was only 14, “you’re a little too young, but one of our auditors here at the hospital is expecting a baby and needs a baby sitter, would you be interested in that?” So I said Yes!! and that’s when it started, from that time on I always knew I wanted to work at the hospital” Arlt says.

Never looking back. She went to nursing school all while being a full time mother of three and putting together a nearly 60-year resume in the medical field. From nursing babies, to surgical examinations, and assisting elderly patients, but she was still faced with yet another battle.

“We found out my husband had a softball sized tumor on his perodic gland in 11 and he had to have 40 radiation clinics at mayo clinic and he was not feeling very perky either and not able to do, he still thinks he can do all this, but he can’t.. but we”ll be fine.” says Arlt.

Despite everything that has gone on to shatter Arlt’s loving personality, she has still managed to keep her head above water and move forward and she now, for the second time, can bring her career to an end.

“I’ve had a wonderful wonderful long career, it’s been wonderful, and I would never ever have missed out on that. Wouldn’t have wanted to miss out on this career. It’s been wonderful.” Alrt says.