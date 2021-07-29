Someone You Should Know: Miss Amazing North Dakota contestants headed to the national stage

More than 200 young ladies from 32 states will take the stage this weekend at the National Miss Amazing Summit.

Miss Amazing is a pageant experience for girls with disabilities — and the North Dakota chapter is sending the winning contestants to this weekend’s event.

We got to sit down with some of them before they left for Nashville. They are this week’s Someone You Should Know.

On May 1, 14 young women took the stage to showcase their passions and talents in the long-awaited, first-ever Miss Amazing pageant in North Dakota.

“I was so excited!” said Danielle Hartson, of Minot.

“I was a tiny bit nervous but Sam helped me through it all,” said Grace Redding, of Burlington.

“It was super fun,” said Madison Decoteau, of Belcourt.

“It was very fun to meet new people,” said Madysen Stallmo, of Grand Forks.

About 200 people watched them proudly introduce themselves. The girls also have a passion presentation, where show off what they do best.

And just like other pageants, they dressed to the nines — and got formal escorts from their “right-hand men.”

“They are very cute!” Stallmo said with a laugh.

The state director and founder of North Dakota’s Miss Amazing chapter says the inaugural event was one for the books.

“Everything that I had been hoping and dreaming it would be, it was much more than that. It was so magical,” said Samantha Redding.

What comes next will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. These girls are headed down south to compete in the National Miss Amazing Summit.

“I’m just excited to see how it goes,” said Decoteau.

“And I’m excited because my family hasn’t been there at all before this,” said Redding.

“Just all the activities, I’m so excited it’ll be kind of like Minot Miss Amazing but I think magnified,” said Hartson.

Around 275 state representatives will take part from July 30 to Aug. 2 in Nashville.

While they have their eyes on the prize, these queens already know their crowns will last forever.

“If I don’t get my name called, it’s pretty much OK because I had fun there,” said Decoteau.

“I’m hoping to of course have fun, make memories, make lots of friends. And hopefully win!” said Stallmo.

“My take on it is if I do get my name called that’s absolutely awesome, but if I don’t, it’s not meant to be for whatever reason,” said Hartson.

“Same with me, If I get my name called my dad said he’ll take me to Hawaii and I’ve never been there, so,” said Redding.

They’re prepared to put their best foot forward and represent North Dakota and encourage other girls to do the same.

“Never give up on your dreams, I know I would never. So just go out there and never give up,” said Redding.

Amazing, no doubt. Danielle, Grace, Madison and Mady are People You Should Know.

We want to wish those ladies and the hundreds of others taking the national stage this weekend the best of luck.