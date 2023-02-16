Bismarck, N.D. – “I missed it after I left. So I came back,” said JoRae Thiel.

JoRae Thiel is a paraprofessional at Sunrise Elementary School in Bismarck, but education was not orgininally on her radar as a career choice.

She tried accounting, and later worked as an aide at the YMCA when she learned about paraprofessionals.

So JoRae decided to give it a shot.

“My first day was a Friday in January on a full moon,” JoRae recalled. “It was crazy. But I came back Monday, and I’m like, this is the job for me, I think.”

A job that she has continued for the past seven years, and never looked back.

With the exception of a one year hiatus for the birth of her daughter, JoRae has been there day in and day out for the kids who need her most.

“So it’s really hard when you have kids who come from troubled homes and then your heart kind of breaks for them,” JoRae said. “And so then they struggle through the day, but in the back of your mind, you know they didn’t come from a normal house, or their morning could have been all in shambles. I mean, you just don’t know.”

As a paraprofessional who works with a number of kids with a wide variety of behavioral challenges, JoRae’s days can be strenuous.

“I mean, they just struggle with like the social interaction so it gets to be tough,” JoRae explained. “And you’re teaching them from such a young age, how to socially interact appropriately.”

Not only does JoRae keep coming back to work with these kids and a team that relies on her, but now she’s taking her career to the next level studying to be a special education teacher, thanks to a little encouragement.

“It made me feel like, okay, like, somebody recognizes that I just like we see potential in the kids, like, someone saw potential in me, and it kind of clicked,” said JoRae. “And so I got the ball rolling. And that was where it started. So it really was just my team, encouraging me.”

April Dahme is the special education teacher at Sunrise, and she saw something special in JoRae.

“She just has the knack for teaching and interacting with kids and I felt like from my very first day of seeing her and how initiative she had and how invested she was that she was a great fit to pursue a further career in this role,” April shared.

So what is it that keeps JoRae coming back for more?

“I really love building relationships with my students. It’s also nice when you’ve had a rough day, either from me you know, I’ve had a rough day, they’ve had a rough day,” JoRae explained. “But then you come back the next the following day, or the follow up after a weekend, and they’ve got this big smile on their face, and they still give you a hug and say, ‘Good morning, and like I missed you.'”

And trust is a must, something April says JoRae has earned with the kids.

“Kids deserve it and kids are learning just like we are as adults and she has a very unique way of giving kids fresh start each day and kids feel always feel welcome and appreciated by her and that’s why they are willing to take those risks and be vulnerable with her,” April said.

And one of JoRae’s favorite parts of the job?

“I just like the random hugs when they’re just like, ‘I really need a hug.’ And so then I hug them,” she explained. “And I sometimes I think I need it more than they do. But it’s just a nice little moment.”

JoRae Thiel is Someone You Should Know.