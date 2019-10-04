Somethin’ to Taco about: Your favorite holiday is finally here

It’s National Taco Day today, so we decided to put together a list of places to get free and budget-friendly tacos on this glorious day.

Applebee’s

Chicken wonton tacos will cost $1 each. There is a minimum order of three.

Burger King

Burger King has tacos — it’s a good thing! They are offering them for a limited time with $1 Crispy Tacos. Get them while you can.

Taco Bell

Grab your friends and celebrate with the exclusive $5 National Taco Day Gift Set. This special deal is only available today at a Taco Bell near you.

Click here for the Gift Set.

Taco John’s

Serious crunching is coming to your mouth today. Use the Taco John’s Rewards app to get a free Crispy Beef Taco.

Qdoba

Qdoba is giving rewards members double points on whatever they order for National Taco Day. Not exactly free, but hey it’s something right?



