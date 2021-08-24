‘Something that has been a part of us for 35 years’: Family of educators share their love for teaching

Dickinson High School principal Kevin Hoherz says prospective teachers must know the signs of the calling for the classroom.

“It’s not a one size fits all education; it’s trying to get them in the pathways that they are interested in,” Hoherz said.

Hoherz got his calling 35 years ago.

“I’d love being around the kids as a teacher and coach, “ Hoherz said.

Mary Hoherz, Kevin’s wife, also teaches in Dickinson and has 19 years of experience — and it all started with being a coach and special ed parent.

She then decided to further her education.

“I decided to go back and get my teaching degree,” said Mary.

The teacher bug bit their daughter, Karlie Murschel, who teaches in Mandan — especially after her parents played an important role in her education.

“My mom was my science teacher, and my dad was my high school principal,” said Murschel.

“Growing up in a household of two educators, our oldest daughter just got her master’s in administration, well that comes from her dad,” said Mary.

Murschel didn’t always have plans on becoming an educator when she was leading swimming lessons.

“A mom came up to me and said you’re a teacher right, and I said no I’m going into physical therapy, and she said I think you need to change your mind,” said Murschel.

Tess Hoherz is a new teacher with just two years under her belt but is still learning how to deal with issues as they arise.

“You’re standing on your toes and sometimes technology doesn’t work, a lesson doesn’t go as planned, and you have to really be quick on your feet and think how I can change my thinking to help them learn,” Tess said.

Her parents are there when she needs advice.

“If you’re having trouble with a student, they kind of have different strategies of what kind of works for them in the past and different ways of going forward,” Hoherz said.

The question remains if the teaching tradition will continue in years to come.

“Education will be in our family for a long time because our girls are in education. It’s just something that has been a part of us for 35 years,” said Mary.

“I have a daughter she just turned one. I hope she follows in my footsteps, but I’m not going to make her,” Murschel said.

Kevin says he’s eligible to retire but he just enjoys helping children and seeing them grow.