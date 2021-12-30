Somewhere You Should Know: North Plains Crossfit is more than just a gym

As thousands establish a New Year’s resolution, a dedicated group of fitness lovers applies that same concept year-round.

“[It’s] a lot of fitness, a lot of heavy breathing, some curse words at me…” Bryce Broome, head coach at North Plains Crossfit said with a laugh.



For the most part, that’s what you’ll find there.



Despite the challenges, members say camaraderie is just one of the things that makes it all worth it.



“You may be the last person working out but then there are eight other people cheering you on,” Broome added.



Broome picked up Crossfit in 2018 after his college football career came to a close, finding a similar team-like atmosphere.



He said, “Once you get tied into the community and the secret addiction of Crossfit, you’ll just catch fire and you’ll want to come in every day because you get to see those people that you’ve now created a relationship with.”



He grew to love it so much that he’s now coaching people like Ashley Baker, who started a few months ago.



She, too, is a former athlete who came to the right place.



“I joined because I thought it’d be a great way to be able to lift heavier, rebuild my knee a bit, and make some friends,” said Baker.



Baker is one of 89 members who make up what’s been a growing family since the Crossfit box opened in 2015.



She says it goes beyond just a place to work out.



“I think it’s good for mental health because it’s a physical activity, it’s colder out, so seasonal depression can happen. It’s a reason to get out of bed you have a place to go, see your friends, have some accountability.”



Whether you start on Jan. 1 or any day of the year, the team will welcome you with open arms.



“I think it’s interesting because I’m a 46-year-old woman of six kids and now I’ve become friends with Bryce who’s 26. So you have relationships with people you never would have normally met,” Liz Vibeto said.



Vibeto took over the affiliate ownership back in 2016, partially because of how much she loves the community aspect.



“It doesn’t matter what you look like, it doesn’t matter how old you are, it doesn’t matter what your abilities are,” she said, “you all come in here for a goal and anything can be modified, anything can be scaled.”



If you’re wondering what the workouts entail; it’s a mix of cardio, strength and some gymnastics exercises.



The concept comes from the functionality of everyday life.



“Whether it’s raising their grandkids up, whether it’s picking something off the ground,” said Broome, “that’s our main goal.”



Despite different goals, the commonality between all Crossfit athletes is the desire to get stronger, whether it’s mentally, physically or both.



“When you achieve something through that every single day, it not only helps you physically but mentally, too in everyday life. Which is awesome to see,” Broome reflected.



So even if you’re apprehensive, Baker advises: “Just try it, I mean what do you have to lose? If you try it and don’t like it, cool. If you try it and you like it, hey new friend!”



North Plains CrossFit is Somewhere You Should Know.



This Crossfit is one of two affiliates in Minot and is located at the YMCA.



New members at the Y get a free trial week of Crossfit and kids Crossfit is starting next month.