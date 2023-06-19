MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Emancipation Proclamation, an order by President Abraham Lincoln to free slaves in 10 Confederate states still in rebellion, took effect in 1863 — but not everyone in the confederacy would immediately receive freedom. It wasn’t until Union soldiers arrived in Texas at Galveston Bay on June 19, 1865, that 250,000 enslaved black people were officially freed. That’s why communities across America celebrate today as Juneteenth.

Fast forward to today, the 2023 celebration marks the two-year anniversary of the holiday becoming federally recognized. And people in Minot celebrated in a big way.

“When you go outside of Texas, it might not be as big as everywhere else,” said Minot resident and Texas native Erykah Owens-Taylor, “but that doesn’t mean it loses significance. When you’re able to get out of one your own head, and to your own home, and you meet like-minded people that actually celebrate this holiday too. It’s actually really uplifting.”

At the event, visitors could enjoy music, free food, games, a dunk tank, local vendors, and even a mobile rage room. One local business owner also showcased her ancestors’ roots with holistic healing — with a focus on using jewels, sacred oils, and spiritual gifts to help people on their religious and psychological journey.

“My practice is a blend of Christianity that was forced on us and the African traditional religions that we came over to this land with,” said Owner and Operator of Full Deck Jewels, Aejha Reid. “That conglomeration created what I am, what this is, and what my organization is all about.”

The event’s leaders say this celebration is for everyone and is all about inclusivity.

“It’s highlighting the struggle of enslaved people that we had in this country for almost 400 years,” stated members of the African American Heritage Council. “However, what we are trying to do is move forward. We are Americans. We are all one. I think it’s important for everybody to come together and really just celebrate, have a good time, relax. But then, to have that cross-talk of ‘Hey your culture does this, can you explain that to me?’, or ‘I don’t understand this’, or ‘I’ve had some misconceptions about some things, how can I break down those barriers?’ I think that’s what’s important about today.”

Members of the African American Heritage Council said the celebration is one of their biggest in Minot, and they hope people from all walks of life can continue to come together with peace and love.