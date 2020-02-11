Soulrust vintage closet: From Mandan, North Dakota to Saturday Night Live

Millions of small business owners sell their products each day on e-commerce websites such as Etsy and eBay. It is rare, however, for their products to be featured on national television.

ALL PHOTOS Credit: Vintage Closet – Soulrust FB page



Jessica Just moved from a small farm west of Wishek to Mandan around 10 years ago. Shortly after, she had the idea that she could combine her passion for vintage clothing with making a profit. Thus, the creation of her online clothing store, Soulrust.

” I have always been very interested in fashion and particularly fashion from the 1970s,” Just explains. “While shopping on eBay, I realized that selling online was something I could not only do to earn a little money but also something I was passionate about. As I have continued buying and selling, I have found appreciation for other eras and styles of clothing”.













Soulrust sells clothing and accessories for all ages, from the 1990s dating back to Victorian times. Just says she keeps all of her inventory in her home. She adds that, although keeping track of so many different items is difficult, she credits good organization and a solid memory to make sure everything is in the right place.

Because the store is online, there are no limits to the location or types of customers Just will encounter.

Last week, the outfit shown above was worn by a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, Cecily Strong. Just says being contacted by such a well-known show was very exciting.

” It is always fun to see an item being used for a special purpose and I enjoy customer photos showing them wearing their outfits,” Just said. She added that the exposure from one of her pieces being featured on the show has increased online interest in her items.















Just says to those out there interested in opening their own online clothing store to be prepared to help customers and provide prompt and friendly service.

” For example, if you mail an item and it gets lost in the system, you will be the one tracking it down and helping your customer every step of the way,” she explains. “For clothing sellers, it’s all about measurements and sizing. Be prepared to give lots of sizing advice.”

To view all of Soulrust’s items, visit their page, Vintage Closet by Soulrust, on Etsy.com.



