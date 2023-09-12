Keep your home and belongings safe with the right smoke detector.

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Partnering together, the American Red Cross and Williston Fire Department are trying to make homes safer.

According to a news release, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, Sound the Alarm will be happening.

Sound the Alarm is an event for free smoke alarm installations, but volunteers are still needed to help install 300 smoke alarms.

“Sound the Alarm is a rewarding way to give back and directly help local families,” said the Executive Director for the American Red Cross serving Western North Dakota, Zoe Wergeland. “It’s a day of coming together to support one another, especially those most at-risk for home fires.”

The Red Cross is trying to get volunteers in the Williston area, experience is not needed. People can register here.

Training is provided at the Williams County Emergency Operation Center, located at 3429 4th Avenue W in Williston, before teams install smoke alarms, and help people create a two-minute fire escape plan.

People should wear comfortable walking shoes. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided, along with a free T-shirt, equipment, and a map.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you can do something in your local community, and you just know that you’re making a difference,” said Red Cross Volunteer, Lowell Perman. “What was really amazing to me was many of the smoke alarms we replace have missing pieces or were just too old and didn’t work — giving people a false sense of security.”

If you need a smoke alarm, you can visit this website to schedule an appointment for a free installation during the event.

Home fires claim seven lives each day, but having working smoke alarms can cut that risk in half.

Since the launch of the Home Fire Campaign in 2014, the American Red Cross has installed more than 2.5 million alarms, which saved at least 1,583 lives, and made more than one million homes safer.

Over three years, the Minnesota and Dakotas Region volunteers have installed more than 6,400 free smoke alarms, made more than 2,200 homes safe and educated more than 1,300 kids through youth preparedness programs.

Because of donations, services are free and available for those in need. If you can’t join the event but still want to help, you can donate here.