Soup Cafe Dedicates Flag to Veterans

In honor of flag day, the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe dedicated a flag pole today to service members and their families.

The flag pole is part of an outdoor beautification project at the Soup Cafe.

Volunteers say the flag pole is needed since they serve many homeless and working poor veterans in the community.

The flag pole also has a compass base, a symbol for guidance and the ability to point someone in the right direction. The flag will serve as a symbol of patriotism.

“I had a son who was in the National Guard who was in Iraq and he was killed in 2004. We need to keep honoring our veterans and keep our flag flying,” said area resident Adeline Reis.

The flag pole and compass cost $4,000, all paid with donated dollars.