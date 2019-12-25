Soup Kitchen Preps for Christmas

BISMARCK — Christmas is a time about spending it with your loved ones, but not everyone is as fortunate to have that option.

There is one place that hopes to spread some holiday cheer.

The Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe is preparing for the crowd expected to roll in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Many people aren’t as fortunate to have a family to spend the holiday with and there aren’t as many community meals in the area.

This is why Mark Meier and the soup cafe makes sure to make it that much more special.

“We really try to make it special for people. And give out gifts and have live music. And giving away coats today. All kinds of different things,” shared Meier, the founder of Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

Whole families walk into the soup cafe to volunteer and help prepare the meals, may it be from cutting vegetables for the soup to cutting pies or filling the salad bar, like Beckers’s family who is in charge of taking orders.

“Us as a family, my husband’s working back in the kitchen, we all wanted to start a new tradition for Christmas. And we’re staying in town today, so we decided to come here for Christmas Eve. And share the love and time with other people,” shared volunteer Beth Beckers.

“Giving compliments to everyone and seeing their smiles. And how happy they are,” said Beckers’ daughter, Alli.

The food used is donated from local businesses in the community to residents who bring in baked goods.

Each soup is created from ingredients that they have an abundance of.

For instance, the taco soup was inspired by some leftover taco meat.

Today’s Christmas Eve taco soup will be in a 30 gallon pot that they call Fat Sally. Then transferred over to be the soup on Thursday into this six-gallon pot called Slim Willy.

As said in their name, they are known for their soups, but for Christmas, they are looking to go in a different direction.

“We’re doing rib-eye steak that we’re going to cook on the grill. We’re going to do chicken. We’re going to do scalloped potatoes and a green bean dish. And we’ve going to have pies. Different things like that, that people could really enjoy,” shared Meier.

They said during the holiday season, there is a rise in volunteers here at the soup cafe, but come January not as many people are to help.

They are in need of up to 30 volunteers a day.

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe began its annual Christmas dinner back in 2011.