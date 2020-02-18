Source water spill reported from well pad in Bowman County

A source water spill has been reported at an oil well pad in Bowman County.

The incident occurred about 9 miles southeast of Marmarth on February 15, and was reported the same day. The cause of the equipment failure was a damaged gasket.

Source water is higher in dissolved solids and minerals than fresh water; however, it is much lower in chlorides than produced water. Source water is used for enhanced oil recovery.

Denbury Onshore, LLC estimates approximately 250 barrels of source water were released from the pipeline, with about 40 barrels leaving the well pad and impacting rangeland.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

