A source water spill at Hess Corporation released 377 barrels of source water and impacted agricultural lands in Williams County due to equipment failure, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The incident occurred about 8 miles southeast of Ray on March 24 and was reported the next day. The cause was equipment failure due to a damaged gasket.

Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.