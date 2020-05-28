Sources of Strength Program coming to ND elementary schools

Kids of all ages are affected by the impacts of bullying and other issues, and in the upcoming school year, elementary schools in the state will have additional staff trained to help.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Caring Foundation announced its partnership with Sources of Strength, a suicide prevention program that encourages positivity through peer support.

The foundation will be covering the cost for third, fourth and fifth-grade educators to participate in statewide training to become coaches at their schools.

A member of the Caring Foundation says programs like this are vital for children in the state.

“Just really excited to be able to partner with them again to launch their elementary curriculum into North Dakota schools and just help students better themselves and find their strength and just find that power to be positive influences in the world,” BCBSND Caring Foundation Manager Amber Blomberg said.

To learn more about the program, click here.

