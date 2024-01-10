MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new service around Minot giving rides to those who may be disabled is currently traveling around alongside the city’s buses.

Souris Basin Public Transportation a total of 32 buses and vans, including three ADA handicap accessible vans — all of which are paid for by the city. Minot has agreed to supply another $33,000 to the company in the next year. Before receiving these vans already provided ADA services by bus or van throughout 10 counties in the state.

The vans provide handicap-accessible services, and are open to the public- but those interested in using their service must call beforehand to be picked up and dropped off.

“Right now,” explains Souris Basin’s Executive Director Darrel Francis, “if we didn’t have these services within the city itself, it comes out to be 63,000 rides. Most of those wouldn’t be possible because we provide those services on a daily basis, and the accessibility of our vehicles is not always there on taxi service or private entity.”

One rider, Kyle Erickson, states that during the summer, he’s able to use the city transit system as it is wheelchair accessible — but during the winter, he relies on the door-to-door service that Souris Basin provides. He says without its assistance, he wouldn’t be able to be a functional adult — but to him it’s much more than just about the ride.

“Obviously,” he states, “part of it is having a job. you need money to pay the bills, but the social aspect is also important. Most of my friends these days are people I met at work or in the community, so Souris Basin opens up a lot of those doors for me.”

Erickson states that he understands there is a labor shortage everywhere, and would like to see Souris Basin widen its services and their pay system. The director of the group has spoken to KX, and informed the network that they are currently looking into ways to improve their services.