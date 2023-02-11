MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Souris River Basin Longbeards hosted its 22nd annual primary fundraiser on February 11th — but what they do extends beyond hunting.

The Souris River Basin Longbeards is a local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Upwards of 300 people attended the banquet at the Grand Hotel in Minot, which raises funds for the organization to provide hunting classes for the youth, plant over 2,000 trees to better habitats for all animals, and present checks to local food banks. Last year, the Souris River Basin Longbeards were able to use the money they raised to give over 700 turkeys to local shelters during the holiday season.

Souris River Basin Longbeards President D.J. Randolph, also uses this event as an opportunity to simply express his gratitude to the community.

“It’s a great fundraiser for us,” explains Randolph, “but it’s also our opportunity to thank people for their support and show some appreciation. It’s great to get everyone together. There will be people that have been here coming to the banquet for years, and it feels like a family getting back together again.”

To learn more about the Souris River Basin Longbeards, visit their Facebook page here.