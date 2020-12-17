Souris River Basin Longbeards team up with Community Action for 15th annual holiday food distribution

Organizations coming together to help those in need. It happens a lot during the holidays.

And Thursday, a partnership that’s provided food assistance for over 15 years continued this annual tradition.

“We all try to help each other out and this is just our way of doing it,” Events Coordinator for the Souris River Basin Longbeards, Percy Ottmar said.

Helping out, that’s exactly the reason behind the annual Christmas Basket drive between the Souris River Basin Longbeards and Community Action Minot.

“We raise money through many donors that we have throughout the city. We gave about 850 turkeys is what we’re gonna do this year,” Ottmar said.

Thirty of those turkeys were handed out today, along with $60 worth of groceries.

The boxes are funded strictly through these donations, and despite the pandemic 2020 actually saw more than usual.

“A lot of people that are not directly that affected have donated more so we’re happy to get that money and happy to pass it on,” Ottmar said.

This means a lot to those who have benefited from these Christmas boxes, like Kim Miner, a single mother who has been receiving a food box for the past few years.

“Sometimes it gets a little hard during the holiday season and knowing that there’s community programs out there that helps us out they’ve helped us out over the years and they have been awesome very friendly I mean everybody here is wonderful,” Miner said.

Like for many nonprofits, the Executive Director for Community Action says this year has been tough but the community has stepped up in providing help to families during the holidays.

“My staff they do a lot of the legwork I guess but if it wasn’t for the donations we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Executive Director, Willy Solderholm said.

“It helps out the extra that we need to make sure my kids are all fed and taken care of,” Miner said.

Both the Souris River Basin Longbeards and Community Action say they’re already looking forward to next year’s event.

KX News Trending Stories