Souris Valley Animal Shelter foster program allows pets to be home for the holidays

An animal shelter’s main goal for any pet is to find a loving and safe home for them to live.

At Souris Valley Animal Shelter, all 60 of its current residents are being fostered and none will have to spend Christmas at the shelter.

The Executive Director says the foster program which was implemented this spring was only supposed to be for about 20 animals.

The community’s support in helping these animals find forever home has allowed it to expand.

“That allows us to again have less of a burden in terms of expenses that are accrued because animals are in the shelter so the community has stepped up and while it’s not a monetary gift, it is the gift of time which is priceless in our opinion,” Shelbi Waters said.

Among the pets in foster are 27 puppies.