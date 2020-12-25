Souris Valley Animal Shelter foster program allows pets to be home for the holidays

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An animal shelter’s main goal for any pet is to find a loving and safe home for them to live.

At Souris Valley Animal Shelter, all 60 of its current residents are being fostered and none will have to spend Christmas at the shelter.

The Executive Director says the foster program which was implemented this spring was only supposed to be for about 20 animals.

The community’s support in helping these animals find forever home has allowed it to expand.

“That allows us to again have less of a burden in terms of expenses that are accrued because animals are in the shelter so the community has stepped up and while it’s not a monetary gift, it is the gift of time which is priceless in our opinion,” Shelbi Waters said.

Among the pets in foster are 27 puppies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Christmas #OneMinuteForecast

RAPID TESTING

A warm Christmas day with snow chances on the way

NDC DEC 25

KX Convo: Santa Claus

Thursday, December 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Christmas Message

Busy After Christmas

Drive-In Christmas

Vaccine Look Ahead

Preparedness Jars

Christmas Eve Meals

Banquet Christmas Eve

Evictions Update

Meal Delivery

Changes to Mass

Flag Donation

Holiday Traditions

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

christmas plans

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories