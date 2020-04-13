Souris Valley Animal Shelter holding Children’s Book Competition

Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot is holding a Rescue Readers Children’s Book Competition, where the winning book will be printed and placed in the SVAS library.

SVAS is asking children ages four to 12 to write and draw your own children’s book.

The book guidelines are as follows:

  • Topic: Dog or cat
  • Printed: 8.5×11 paper
  • Minimum 10 pages
  • Cover page
  • Dedication page
  • Must include words and pictures
  • Two age groups: four to eight, nine to 12

The submission deadline is May 8, and voting will occur May 13-15.

Submissions can be sent to Katie@SAVSPets.com or 1935 20th Ave SE in Minot.

