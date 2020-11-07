Souris Valley Animal Shelter hosting spaghetti dinner to benefit spay and neuter programs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting its annual dinner and silent auction to benefit its spay and neuter program.

The event will be a little different than normal with curbside pickup only and virtual auction.

Those who purchase meals will also have the opportunity to provide one to be delivered to essential workers at Trinity Hospital.

Staff at the shelter say in times like these everyone could use some support.

“What about the Trinity members and the people that are really on the frontlines working for us through COVID-19 — and with these changes ya know we had to switch a lot of the event because of COVID-19 and there’s so many other people being impacted especially at Trinity,” Assistant Director of Development Katie Taylor said.

The dinner takes place next friday Nov. 13th at 5 p.m., to learn how you can place an order click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

