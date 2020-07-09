Live Now
Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot hosting 'No Flea' Market

Decluttering your home may be able to benefit shelter pets– thanks to an event coming up next weekend.

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting the “No Flea” Market on July 19.

Donations will be accepted now through July 18, and items can include anything from pet products to antiques.

People can also donate baked goods to be sold the day of the event.

All profits from the sale will go directly to the shelter, and a staff member says they’re looking for volunteers, too.

“Not only helping day of just with people and moving things but all the days from now leading up to the 19th, just helping us getting everything organized and sorted and ready for that day,” SVAS Animal Welfare Manager Sarah Brosseau.

Donations can be scheduled for drop off by contacting the shelter.

Most of the profits from the fundraiser will go toward the expansion at the shelter.

