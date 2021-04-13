Souris Valley Animal Shelter just a few months away from opening its renovated facility

We’re just three and a half months away from a major upgrade being finished on a local animal shelter.

Construction at the Souris Valley Shelter has been happening for the last six months and we got a sneak peek at how things are coming along.

The executive director says all of the major work is done and crews are working hard to get the doors open.

She says they’re most excited for the indoor dog park which no other shelter in North Dakota has.

The $3.5 million project also boasts indoor and outdoor dog kennels, cat enrichment rooms and emergency pet housing.

But they’d be nowhere without the generosity of the community.

“We were so fortunate to break ground during COVID before the cost of materials went up, but we still have $1 million to go. In a year-and-a-half, we were able to get to the point that we are, so we’re very confident that we’ll be able to fundraise the rest, but we can’t do it without the community,” said Shelbi Waters.

Waters also says all of the materials and companies used for the building are from North Dakota.