Souris Valley Animal Shelter on track for completion of construction of new facility in July 2021

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter broke ground on its new facility in August, and is well on its way to a new facility, come 2021.

The new shelter will include specific areas for spaying and neutering.. cat care areas.. and a dog park.

The Executive Director for the shelter says the process has a come a long way, but there is so much more to be done to help animals in the community.

“We’re really looking forward to opening that gold-standard community clinic but also providing the highest level of enrichment for animals in our care and that’s really unheard of in this area and in the twelve counties we serve we’re the only organization that will have a clinic at this capacity,” Shelbi Waters said.

She says an additional 1.5 million dollars in fundraising is needed to complete the project.