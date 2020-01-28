Souris Valley Animal Shelter Receives Support From Community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot’s Souris Valley Animal Shelter was locked down last week after staff members said they were terrorized by two men. Now, the community is reaching out to help.

Over the course of five days, the shelter said two men made the shelter an unsafe place.

The shelter was forced to involve Minot Police, and even hire private security to guard the building.

But as a way to help ease the shelter’s problems, a Minot woman is using her self-owned business selling sweet treats. She raised nearly a thousand dollars to help the shelter improve its security.

“They’re having to take out of their own funds to hire extra security as well as to update their security systems so it’s costing a lot of money to do that out of their own funds so I wanted to do what I could to help out,” said Miranda Heisler, owner of Miranda’s Tasty Traditions.

The shelter said it’s still looking for extra security volunteers

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"

Bakken Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elementary"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"

Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Let's Talk Drop in Counseling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's Talk Drop in Counseling"

Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20"

United Tribes-BSC basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes-BSC basketball"

Legacy HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy HS Bball"

Democratic Candidate Announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Candidate Announces"

Tow Trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Trucks"

New Waterslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Waterslide"

Lincoln Boil Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Order"

Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge