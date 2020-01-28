Souris Valley Animal Shelter Receives Support From Community

Minot’s Souris Valley Animal Shelter was locked down last week after staff members said they were terrorized by two men. Now, the community is reaching out to help.

Over the course of five days, the shelter said two men made the shelter an unsafe place.

The shelter was forced to involve Minot Police, and even hire private security to guard the building.

But as a way to help ease the shelter’s problems, a Minot woman is using her self-owned business selling sweet treats. She raised nearly a thousand dollars to help the shelter improve its security.

“They’re having to take out of their own funds to hire extra security as well as to update their security systems so it’s costing a lot of money to do that out of their own funds so I wanted to do what I could to help out,” said Miranda Heisler, owner of Miranda’s Tasty Traditions.

The shelter said it’s still looking for extra security volunteers