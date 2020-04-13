Souris Valley Animal Shelter to start foster program in near future

Souris Valley Animal Shelter is asking for your help in creating more room for new pets by starting a foster program.

The shelter is at maximum capacity due to other area shelters temporarily shutting down, and an increase in owner surrenders.

The foster program will allow community members to take in an animal from the shelter and get them adjusted to life in a home.

A staff member at the shelter says the people of Minot have already begun asking about how they can help.

“We probably got about 50 to 60 messages last week saying, ‘We hear you’re at max capacity how can we help?’ which makes us really excited to be able to be a shelter going through COVID-19 that A: stays open, and then B: can keep taking animals in through these difficult times,” SVAS Assistant Director of Development Katie Taylor said.

Taylor says the shelter hopes to officially begin the program by the beginning of next month.