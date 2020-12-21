Coronavirus
Souris Valley Animal Shelter upgrades cleaning operations with ERG funding

Economic Resiliency Grant funds from the state’s Department of Commerce have not only helped businesses adapt to pandemic-era operations, but also nonprofits.

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter has received a number of items with ERG funding, like air purification systems and, most recently, “electrostatic disinfectant guns.”

The shelter uses Rescue Disinfectant in the guns, which allow for faster spraying and wipedown of high contact surfaces.

Each E-mist gun can clean up to 1,000 feet, which the shelter’s Executive Director says can keep staff and pets safe along with cutting down on waste.

“We’re really excited that the state also felt that it was important for us to have the opportunity to clean our shelter in a faster way but is also in a way that creates less waste. We’re saving water, we’re saving electricity, we’re saving staff time and all in all it’s really exciting and fun,” Shelbi Waters said.

She says all of the shelter’s 60 pets are currently being fostered.

