Souris Valley Animal Shelter’s residents still looking for homes during the spread of COVID-19

Just because you may be quarantining yourself from large crowds of people, doesn’t mean you need to be completely alone.

Staff at the Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot are still encouraging people to apply to adopt their pets.

The shelter is currently open to the public by appointment only, for inquiries about adoption and animal intake.

But there are plenty of wagging tails and friendly faces looking for homes.

“It’s imperative that the animals are adopted out. So every month you know, we get up to 30 to 40 animals for intake. So without the community coming in and taking a look at the animals, there’s really no way for us to adopt them out,” SVAS Assistant Director of Development, Katie Taylor said.

