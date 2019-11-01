Souris Valley Dental wants to buy your Halloween candy for troops

MINOT — Treats for the Troops 11th annual event at Souris Valley Dental in Minot is asking to buy your Halloween candy to send to North Dakota troops overseas.

For every pound you bring in of Halloween candy, Souris Valley Dental will pay you $1 per pound for your candy.

The candy will be packaged and shipped to North Dakota troops overseas.

Souris Valley Dental also said that they encourage you to write a short note to send along with the candy to show your appreciation of their service to our country.

The candy buy-back will be Monday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Call 701-852-5595 for more information.

Souris Valley Dental is located at 1300 37th Avenue SW Minot, ND.

