Souris Valley Dental Group’s 13th annual Treats for the Troops has another successful year

Souris Valley Dental Group in Minot held its 13th annual Treats for Troops event on Monday.

$1 was given for every pound of candy that was collected. The candy is packaged and shipped to North Dakota service members that are overseas.

Two dentists said they were excited to be involved.

“We still want to allow the kids to have the fun of collecting the candy, but then it’s a little bit safer and better for their health if they limit how much of this that they consume,” said Dr. Mark Hildahl.

“I know there’s a lot of North Dakota soldiers and airmen that are overseas and don’t get to celebrate the holidays with their families,” said Dr. Nicole Brodersen. “And this is just a good way to kind of remind them of the fun and the normalcy that we can have back home.”

One family brought in over 25 pounds of candy.

