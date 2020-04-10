Souris Valley Golf Course opens Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot golfers are getting ready to hit it down the middle of the fairway. The Souris Valley Golf Course is opening up on Friday. But, there are some changes you need to be aware of before you try and make a birdie or par.

You don’t have to putt the ball into the hole and you don’t touch the flag. There aren’t any rakes, ball washers or club rentals. And, no groups larger than four. 

Single-rider carts will be available, which will be sanitized and power washed after they’re returned. The driving range will also be open, but they’ll limit the number of people.

The director of golf says it’s important to offer something else to do during this pandemic. 

“We’re going to learn as we go, what’s going to work and what won’t work. So, I think after being open three or four days, we’ll say, ‘this is good, this is not good,” said Steve Kottsick.

Vardon Golf Club: open.

Souris Valley Golf Course: open.

Minot Country Club: closed.

Wildwood Country Club: open.

Riverwood Golf Course: open.

Tom O’Leary and Pebble Creek Golf Courses: open.

Hawktree Golf Club: open.

Prairie West Golf Course: open.

Apple Creek Country Club: open.

Edgewater Country Club: closed.

Heart River Golf Course: driving range open.

Eagle Ridge Golf Club: open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Small Business Loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Loans"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prom"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Drive Up Notary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Up Notary"

Mandan Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Officers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"

Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come"

2 Mighty Missouri VO

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Mighty Missouri VO"

Homebody Hero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homebody Hero"

Library Videos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Videos"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Families Adapting to Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families Adapting to Home"

Guardianship Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship Cases"

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge