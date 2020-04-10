Souris Valley Golf Course opens Friday

Minot golfers are getting ready to hit it down the middle of the fairway. The Souris Valley Golf Course is opening up on Friday. But, there are some changes you need to be aware of before you try and make a birdie or par.

You don’t have to putt the ball into the hole and you don’t touch the flag. There aren’t any rakes, ball washers or club rentals. And, no groups larger than four.

Single-rider carts will be available, which will be sanitized and power washed after they’re returned. The driving range will also be open, but they’ll limit the number of people.

The director of golf says it’s important to offer something else to do during this pandemic.

“We’re going to learn as we go, what’s going to work and what won’t work. So, I think after being open three or four days, we’ll say, ‘this is good, this is not good,” said Steve Kottsick.

Vardon Golf Club: open.

Souris Valley Golf Course: open.

Minot Country Club: closed.

Wildwood Country Club: open.

Riverwood Golf Course: open.

Tom O’Leary and Pebble Creek Golf Courses: open.

Hawktree Golf Club: open.

Prairie West Golf Course: open.

Apple Creek Country Club: open.

Edgewater Country Club: closed.

Heart River Golf Course: driving range open.

Eagle Ridge Golf Club: open.