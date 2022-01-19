Souris Valley United Way and DoorDash team up to deliver essential items to those in need

A non-profit is launching a new partnership, helping it expand its reach by miles — literally.



Souris Valley United Way in Minot has announced the Ride United Last Mile Delivery program.

United Way Worldwide teamed up with DoorDash a year ago to offer delivery service of essential items to those with transportation challenges.



Now, Minot is the next spot to offer the service.



Agencies like Project BEE, the Magic City Blessing Bank and area food pantries will be able to get much-needed items like diapers, toiletries or food to families in need.



It’s anticipated that about 200 deliveries will be made every week.

“United Way Worldwide and DoorDash saw this need and created this program and we are really excited the Souris Valley United Way gets to be a part of it this year and our hopes are to grow the program and include more agencies and include more clients in the future,” Christy Miller, SVUW’s outreach specialist said.

Partnering agencies will be the ones prioritizing who is eligible for the deliveries.