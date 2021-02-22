Souris Valley United Way falls short of meeting $625K goal

Coronavirus
An unintended consequence of the coronavirus rings true for another local non-profit.

The Souris Valley United Way was $41,000 short of meeting the $625,000 goal for 2020.

Falling short has a ripple effect. It’s responsible for things like facilitating shelters, food and other necessities to families in need.

“I just want to thank the area for what they did because we know it was a strange year for everybody and I think this community stood up and did some really neat things,” said Rich Berg, Executive Director for Souris Valley United Way.

Berg adds that donating your time is just as valuable as a monetary donation.

He also adds the organization is looking for people to sponsor students for its backpack buddies program.

