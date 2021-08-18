Souris Valley United Way gifts nearly $300K to Minot nonprofits

Even when faced with the pandemic, one nonprofit is giving a helping hand to several other nonprofits.

The Souris Valley United Way managed to raise $286,000 during their 2020-21 campaign.

Tuesday, United Way presented a check to Minot nonprofits to help fund their programs.

Rich Berg, the Executive Director of Souris Valley United Way, said he’s pleased with the nearly $300,000 raised.

One of the nonprofits that will receive a grant is the Minot Commission on Aging.

The money is used to help the Meals on Wheels program.

Roger Reich, the Executive Director of the Commission on Aging, appreciates that people are still willing to support their community during hard times.

“We’ve been through different things,” said Reich. “The flood, the different events that happened and the pandemic has brought out some of the worst things that can happen into a community but also some of the best things. Because people give and take care of each other.”

Last year, Meals on Wheels provided 165,000 meals to seniors in Minot and the surrounding areas.

No seniors are denied meals if they are unable to pay.