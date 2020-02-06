Souris Valley United Way honors donors at 6th annual luncheon

Souris Valley United Way in Minot recognized its donors with a lunch Thursday.

For 2019, the non-profit said it received $573,554 in donations. That money goes toward helping communities in northwest North Dakota.

Terri Philion, the incoming campaign chair, said she hopes she can spread the message that everyone can make an impact.

“I’m really looking forward to working closely with Jalisa and training the employee campaign managers,” said Philion.

“Those can have kind of a bigger impact that way. And also, really sending a message that everybody has the ability to make an impact, whether they can write a check, roll up their sleeves or open a door, everybody can help.”

Philion said the United Way will continue to grow as the community keeps growing.