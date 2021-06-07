Souris Valley United Way hosting annual Community Shower to help families in need

A baby shower for all will be held over the next few weeks, thanks to the Souris Valley United Way’s annual community shower.

It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

They’re asking for items like diapers, wipes, lotion and other items.

Eight non-profits in the area will get the donations that will then go to families.

In the U.S., one in three families is in need of diapers.

“We want to think about those things such as when a family does not have diapers, they cannot take their child to daycare so that they can go to work and make money to pay the rent. We’re just trying to fill that little bit of a gap to help them do those things they need to do,” said Christy Miller, outreach specialist at Souris Valley United Way.

The community shower runs through June 28.

To see the several drop-off locations and more, click here.