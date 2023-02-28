MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Souris Valley United Way (SVUW) is going to host their ninth annual Donor Recognition Luncheon on March 7.

According to a news release, it’s going to be taking place at 11:30 a.m. at the Sleep Inn and Suites.

Individual tickets are $25 and can be bought through the link on their Facebook page or by calling the office at (701) 839-2994.

SVUW’s campaign season wrapped up at the end of January, and they want to have the luncheon to announce how much funds were raised and to thank all the donors who contributed.

Keli and Kristia Rosselli-Sullivan, the campaign chairs, will be speaking about what SVUW has been doing in the community and how to get involved in their partner organizations.

There’s going to be a red carpet for photos and a place to donate for an opportunity for a gift card.