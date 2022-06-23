MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A non-profit will soon be distributing nearly $300,000 back into the Minot area.

Souris Valley United Way was able to fundraise nearly $300,000 through locals, pledging an amount or giving a cash gift.

SVUW started raising money in September 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022.

“Some of the gifts are anywhere from $1,000 up to we get some 30, you know $35,000 out of that. Those programs just fill a niche, that is really needed in the area,” said SVUW Executive Director Richard Berg.

With the money raised, Souris Valley United Way is able to distribute the money to 21 different Minot programs.

The majority of organizations receiving money will help those in need find food and shelter.

“Some of highlights that were working with this year are a lot of the food and shelter programs. Project BEE that provides sheltering for folks, Homeless Coalition, the Companions for Children, that provides mentoring for children, in school and out of school,” said Berg.

SVUW has a mission of advancing education, financial stability and health.

Berg said he takes this mission very seriously and takes pride in his role.

“When I can talk to somebody and say, ‘every dollar that you give me stays here, and it’s going to go to work. Whether it be to feed a child. To make sure a seniors can live independently. Whatever it’s going to be that money is going to stay here,'” said Berg.

Berg stressed the main job each year for SVUW is to raise awareness and funds for programs that provide safety nets for people.

SVUW is now gearing up for their next campaign and hopes to raise even more for those in need.