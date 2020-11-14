South Dakota reports daily record of 53 coronavirus deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths, making it the state’s highest single-day total during the pandemic. The state has recorded 621 deaths since the pandemic began. Health officials on Saturday also reported a near record for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day, with 1,855 new infections. The largest report came on Thursday when more than  2,000 people tested positive. The state has reported the nation’s second-worst number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks, behind only North Dakota, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. There were 2,014 new cases per 100,000 people.

