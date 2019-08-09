South Prairie High School Trap student places 6th at Nationals

A South Prairie High School student took the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship by storm.

*NAT SOUND* “In 6th place goes to, Tate, sorry, Novodvorsky from South Prairie High School North Dakota.”

Tate joined the high school trap team four years ago and, he’s come a long way.

“Tate’s a prime example of being good at something and becoming real great at it,” said coach Wayne Stanley.

Last year, he attended Nationals and placed 436th. That motivated him to work harder and practice almost every day.

“Behind the house, you get different views. I went down to South Dakota and I got a yellow background because of fields and stuff. Or I went up to Rugby where they have a sloo in the background just to try and change it up and work out new stuff,” said Tate Novodvorsky.

“He ran 100 straight on the prelim round on the semi-finals and then he ran 98 is what his final score was,” Stanley added.

At last year’s nationals, he shot 25 in a row for the first time. His mom didn’t go and missed that. But this year, she got to see him shoot 100 straight. But, it didn’t come without some stress.

“It was pretty awesome to be able to watch him do that. A couple of older guys sitting next to me and one offered me his blood pressure medicine and the other one offered me his heart pills cause it was pretty stressful for me but it was pretty awesome to be there to watch too,” said Jami Novodvorsky, mother.

After a long four days, Tate couldn’t believe he jumped 430 spots from last year.

“I just…complete shock. Surprised. Loss of words,” said Tate Novodvorsky.

He added this is a sport anyone can do and everyone is sure to always cheer everyone else on.