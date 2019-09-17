South Prairie’s football team doesn’t have ‘Friday Night Lights’

Friday Night Lights is something the South Prairie Football team doesn’t have. So, they have to play their games at 5:30 p.m. instead of 7:00 like other teams.

The school was built in 2015, and this is it’s first year with a varisty football team.

And, the new lights aren’t cheap, it will cost about $150,000 to get them installed. Right now, the school is working on adding a building for more classroom space, so the lights will have to wait.

Starting earlier however, does have its benefits and its challenges, which is something coaches and players can both agree on.

“It’s a process getting the other schools, getting the officials here, so there’s a lot that goes into running a 5:00 game,” said Darwin Routledge, assistant football coach. “And, in some cases it’s good because people are done early but for those schools that have to travel, they leave school a little early, so those are the challenges.”

“It’s the same for me,” said Cade Korslien, running back. “Just earlier game time, I guess. We get off a litttle earlier, so that’s kind of nice.”

Routledge says the school does have plans to add the lights in the future, along with a press box and locker rooms.

