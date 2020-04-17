Space Aliens Grill and Bar in Bismarck Gives Customers an Out of This World Delivery

Coronavirus
A Bismarck restaurant is using a mascot to create some out of this world encounters.

Space Aliens Grill and Bar is known for their galactic atmosphere, but since switching to take out and delivery they are looking for ways to take that experience beyond the restaurant.

The resident alien, Roswell, has been going out on deliveries to bring some joy to the customers stuck inside during this pandemic.

“I just think that having the space alien and that it’s so fun and free-spirited and getting to share that with the community right now is pretty important. Right now people are feeling closed in, hemmed in and you know the four walls is all they have to look at. And so when that alien shows up and just adds a little bit of fun,” shared the Sheila Glaser, the COO of Space Aliens.

If you call ahead and let them know you have someone in your house with a birthday, Roswell will make the delivery.

