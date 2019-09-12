Space for rent: Kenmare Strip Mall

After a grocery store closed in Kenmare, the community decided it was time for a change.
The Super Valu closed down three years ago but a member in the community purchased the building. He then donated it to the town.
Right now, Kenmare is looking for three tenants to move in and rent the spaces inside.
“I hope that this adds to our existing wonderful retail district that we have in our community,” said Jamie Livingston, Kenmare community and development board member.” Kenmare has always been known as a business-friendly community and we have over 60 businesses in town.”
And, it’s priced to move– there’s one spot that’s 1,800 square feet at a cost of around $500 a month.