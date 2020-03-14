Spaghetti benefit dinner to help those displaced from Halls Apartments fire

A church in Minot is stepping up to help out the more than 26 residents who were displaced in an apartment the Halls Apartments fire last month.

Bethany Lutheran Church is having a spaghetti benefit dinner Sunday night from 4 to 6 p.m.

It’s a free-will donation and Pastor David Myers said the goal is to raise $10,000. All of the money donated will go to the Minot Homeless Coalition.

The church is planning to feed 400 people and Myers is hoping displaced residents can make it out too

“The nice thing is we were able to send word through the Red Cross that we are having this benefit dinner for them, and so they’ve sent information to as many as they know of so that they can come here and enjoy a meal too,” Myers said.

Gluten-free pasta will be available, as well as a meat and meatless sauce so everyone can enjoy the meal. Garlic toast, a side salad and dessert are also on the menu.