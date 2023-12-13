MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One library in Morton County is placing a focus on children by hosting a series of educational workshops which they hope will soon SPARK the many young minds in their community.

SPARK is short for Simple Play-based Activities and Resources for Kids, and to exemplify this idea, the Morton County Library is currently offering a program they call ‘Spanish SPARK’.

The program includes story times and activities for little learners in both Spanish and English, and the children have the opportunity to learn words in Spanish as well as practice using them in a natural setting.

“Interestingly enough,” explained DCAC’s Bilingual Therapist and Director of Mental Health Eneida Vilella, “in Bismarck and Mandan, the population of Hispanic families has grown tremendously. With the use of Spanish SPARK, we can bring some of that education that the kids may not be getting in the schools right now in their own native language.”



The Morton County Library’s next Spanish SPARK class will take place on January 10, at 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required but is appreciated so that the library can ensure that they have adequate supplies for each child.

For more information on how to sign up, visit this page.