BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Gateway to Health is set for Saturday, August 26 at the North Dakota Gateway to Science.

According to a news release, members of the community will have free access to the exhibits for their registered two-hour time slot. There will be interactive health booths and exhibitors.

But those who want to attend must register beforehand, and registration is limited, so spots will be held on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Openings may be available during the event, but registering ahead of time is recommended to make sure the whole family can attend at the same time.

There will be two-hour time slots: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12-2 p.m., or 2-4 p.m.

Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson, Pat Bertagnolli from Job Service, and a representative from Governor Doug Burgum’s office will be in attendance to speak.

Exhibitor booths will include a virtual reality headset demonstration, UND’s Simulation Truck, multiple HHS program booths with games and prizes, Great Plains Food Bank, Family Wellness of Bismarck-Mandan, Bismarck Aero simulators, BSC Emergency Medical Services ambulance, the Bismarck larks Community FUNd, and more.

Food trucks will also be there and interact with community partners during the event.

Everyone who attends will get back-to-school items, prizes for participating in exhibitor booth games, and drawings for door prizes.

There will be a chance for parents, caregivers, grandparents, and guardians to participate in discussions that are relevant to the overall health of kids and will be given tools to discuss them.

Sessions will include topics like financial health, physical health (nutrition and exercise), behavioral health, and more.