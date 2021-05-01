Special Health Services increases income eligibility requirements

The state’s Special Health Services has increased its income guidelines.

As of today, a family of four will be able to earn up to $49,025 annually and still meet income eligibility requirements.

Treatment services through the Financial Coverage Program help families pay for medical services for eligible children up to age 21 who require specialty care to diagnose and treat their chronic health conditions.

Those involved in the program say roughly one in five children in North Dakota has a special health care need, so making the services more accessible to the community is critical.

“The medical expenses get enormous and so when we can raise that income level, we’re able to lower that cost-share amount and we can take care of some of those medical costs instead of that family,” Claims and Eligibility Administrator Tina Feigitsch said.