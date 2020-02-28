Special Olympics basketball tournament fills Magic City with excitement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Every year, the Minot State University dome is filled with smiles and cheers as the Special Olympics State basketball tournament takes over the Magic City.

For one first-year coach, the experience made her feel like she is a part of something bigger than a game.

“There’s so many people in there right now, just so excited to play a sport and it’s amazing. I love that. Sometimes you don’t see that excitement anymore and it’s so cool that everyone can kind of get together and do something that they love,” MSU student and coach Alexandra Demko said.

Demko and her fellow coaches have had team practices all year leading up to the tournament. She said the joy she gets from the exciting atmosphere is well worth the wait.

“It’s about getting to have this overall experience and seeing their excitement, it brings so much joy to me. I get just as excited as them it’s been awesome,” she said.

The excitement of the tournament can be heard throughout the community.

For more information about other Special Olympics events in North Dakota, visit their website by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Memory Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Bears"

Coronavirus Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Conference"

Rare Disease Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rare Disease Day"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/28"

Friday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

MCE Events Feb/Mar 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "MCE Events Feb/Mar 2020"

DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "DMV"

B-21 Bomber

Thumbnail for the video titled "B-21 Bomber"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Tax Filing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Filing"

College Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Bball"

Thursday, February 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Pay it Forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay it Forward"

Williston Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Library"

Courageous Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courageous Hearts"

Elderly Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elderly Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27"

Why do we have Leap Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why do we have Leap Year?"

Gift Card Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Card Scam"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge