Special Olympics basketball tournament fills Magic City with excitement

Every year, the Minot State University dome is filled with smiles and cheers as the Special Olympics State basketball tournament takes over the Magic City.

For one first-year coach, the experience made her feel like she is a part of something bigger than a game.

“There’s so many people in there right now, just so excited to play a sport and it’s amazing. I love that. Sometimes you don’t see that excitement anymore and it’s so cool that everyone can kind of get together and do something that they love,” MSU student and coach Alexandra Demko said.

Demko and her fellow coaches have had team practices all year leading up to the tournament. She said the joy she gets from the exciting atmosphere is well worth the wait.

“It’s about getting to have this overall experience and seeing their excitement, it brings so much joy to me. I get just as excited as them it’s been awesome,” she said.

The excitement of the tournament can be heard throughout the community.

