Special Olympics North Dakota Minot District Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Bishop Ryan

The Special Olympics North Dakota Minot District Basketball Tournament is kicking off Saturday in the Magic City.

Teams from Belcourt, Harvey and Minot will be competing at Bishop Ryan. The competition has been hosted in Minot for over 30 years.

Renee Dufner, the Minot area director, has a special connection to the team — one of the players is her son.

“He loves it. It makes me feel really happy and just special because they are doing so well,” said Dufner. “And yes, my son absolutely loves basketball, that is his heart and soul so this is like a big-time for him.”

The opening ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. and is free to the public.